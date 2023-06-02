Three-day Kudumbashree art festival begins in Thrissur  

June 02, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Thrissur

Kudumbashree’s State art festival, Arangu 2023, began in Thrissur on Friday.

Local Self Governments Minister M.B. Rajesh inaugurated the festival at the indoor stadium here.

Arangu Arts Festival - 2023 being held after the COVID-19 crisis was organised with more enthusiasm and participation, the Minister said. “The name Arangu is appropriate for the Kudumbashree festival, as the Kudumbashree Mission is the movement that brought lakhs of women to the real stage of life. This name itself represents the efforts and interventions of the Kudumbashree for the past 25 years,” said the Minister.

Through Arangu, Kudumbashree was empowering women culturally. Besides providing an opportunity to showcase their talents, Arangu gave a platform for turning their talents into a source of livelihood.

Kudumbashree had helped the government in identifying the extreme poor in the State in no time. Kudumbashree was dealing with the facility management services of the first water metro in the country. Kudumbashree had made significant impressions in the State, the Minister said.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan presided. He said that Kudumbashree was a model put forward by Kerala for women empowerment.

Imthias Beegam, ghazal singer, was the chief guest at the function.

A.C. Moideen, MLA, gave away the award for the best logo.

The art festival is organised by Kudumbashree Mission in association with the Local Self Governments department. About 5,000 Kudumbashree women took part in the procession organised prior to the inaugural function.

The three-day festival will take place at nine venues and 2,570 Kudumbashree members will participate in the Arangu arts festival.

