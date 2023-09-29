HamberMenu
Three-day Islamic literary fest begins

September 29, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Indian Union Muslim League national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty inaugurating ‘Al Mahara’ literary festival at Jamia Al Hind Islamiyya at Oorakam on Friday.

Indian Union Muslim League national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty inaugurating ‘Al Mahara’ literary festival at Jamia Al Hind Islamiyya at Oorakam on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A three-day Islamic literary fest titled ‘Al Mahara’ began at Jamia Al Hind Islamiyya at Oorakam near here on Friday. The event is being organised by the Wisdom Islamic Youth Organisation in association with the Saudi Arabian Embassy.

Indian Union Muslim League national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty inaugurated the fest. Wisdom Islamic Organisation State president P.N. Abdul Latheef Madani presided over the function.

Competitions are being held in events such as Quran recital and memorising, Malayalam and Arabic essay writing and poetry writing, and Arabic quiz.

Screening tests were held on different Arabic college campuses across the country. Organisers said 700 students would take part in the finals.

Jamia Al Hind Islamiyya Rector C. Kunhimohammed Madani, director Faisal Puthuparamba, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary K.P. Noushad Ali, Wisdom Youth Movement State treasurer Anfas Mukram, and vice president Mustafa Madani spoke.

Saudi Arabian Embassy attache Shaikh Nazar Al Anasi will inaugurate the valedictory session on Sunday.

