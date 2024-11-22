Three-day International Indie Music Festival under way in Thiruvananthapuram

Curtains went up on the third edition of the International Indie Music Festival (IIMF) at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village, Kovalam on Friday with a performance by Thiruvananthapuram-based punk rock band DIY Disruption. The other major performers on the opening day included Denmark-based hard rock band Cold Drop, Mexican band DeerMx, Kerala hip hop band Street Academics and electronic musician Dualist Inquiry.

The highlights of the second day of the festival on Saturday includes Martyr, veteran metal band from the Netherlands; Lazy Fifty, a blues rock band from New Zealand; popular folk rock musician Taba Chake from Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil folk rock band Kulam led by popular vocalist Pradeep Kumar and indie pop musicians Prarthana and Gabri.

The third day of the festival on Sunday will feature veteran Indian rockers Parikrama, mellow rock band Yellow Diary, Lithuanian band Afrodelic, which plays a blend of traditional Mali music blended with electronica, Tamil rapper Asal Kolaar, hip hop band Wild Wild Women and 43 Miles.

The three-day festival is being organised by the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village, under a Tourism department initiative, in collaboration with the Lazie Indie music magazine and community. The festival also features arts and crafts exhibitions, onsite camping, and workshops. A total of 15 workshops will be conducted, covering jewellery making, pottery, handloom weaving, Kalaripayattu, beach yoga and meditation.