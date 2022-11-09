Three-day global meet on drug-free childhood to begin in capital on November 16

Bid to create an action plan to root out substance abuse, a safe world for children

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
November 09, 2022 18:45 IST

A three-day international meet on ‘Right to Drug-free Childhood’, organised by the Fourth Wave Foundation in partnership with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the World Federation Against Drugs (WFAD), will commence here on November 16.

Civil society organisations and experts on the subject will share their insights and perspectives at the conclave to work out a concrete action plan to root out the menace of substance abuse and create a safe world for children.

‘Children Matter — Right to a Drug-free Childhood’ is the theme of the meet which will take forward Fourth Wave Foundation’s Project-VENDA to build a substance-abuse-free world.

“The conclave seeks to shed light on the causes that lead to substance abuse by children and to work out policies and protocols that could be adopted by governments,” C.C. Joseph, director, Fourth Wave Foundation, told a press conference here on Wednesday.

Plenary sessions

The plenary sessions of the conclave will have speakers, including civil society members, policymakers, members of national and State commissions on child rights, government representatives, prevention, treatment and recovery professionals, and youth leaders from across the globe.

Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Joint Secretary Radhika Chakravarthy and founder and former CEO of Infosys S.D. Shibulal will address the inaugural session. More than 300 participants from around 60 countries are expected to take part.

The sessions at the forum will discuss topics related to educating and empowering youth to advocate for their rights, rehabilitation and social cohesion of children, the role of family and school in working with children, and Project Venda.

