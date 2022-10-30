Three-day film festival begins in Kollam today

As part of efforts to screen quality films in rural parts of the State, Kerala State Chalachithra Academy will conduct a film festival and cultural events in various parts of Kollam district from October 31 to November 2. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will inaugurate the festival at Kareepra L.P. School auditorium and panchayat president P.S Prashobha will preside over the function. Chalachithra Academy secretary C. Ajoy will deliver the keynote address and actor Manisha Mahesh will be the chief guest. Cultural meet, kaviyarangu, Vayalar commemoration, musical night and programmes by children will be the other highlights of the three-day event. Kareepra Madheva Arts and Sports Club and Kareepra Grama Panchayat will jointly organise the programmes.

ADVERTISEMENT