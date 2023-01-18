Three-day fete for children in government homes in Kerala from Friday

January 18, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George will inaugurate Varnachirakukal, a three-day festival to promote the creativity of children living in child care institutions (CCIs) under the Women and Child Development department and those in CCIs run by non-governmental organisations in Thiruvananthapuram district and bring them into the social mainstream, on Friday.

The festival will be held at Government College for Women, Vazhuthacaud, here from Friday to Sunday. Minister for Transport Antony Raju will preside over the inaugural.

Following the inauguration at 9 a.m., competitions will be held across five venues on all three days. More than 1,500 children from 16 government children’s homes and those run by NGOs in the district will participate in 22 events across three categories – sub-junior, junior, and senior. There will be separate contests for boys and girls.

A magic show, music show, and a flash mob will be held in connection with the festival. Stalls on zumba, handicraft training, fine arts, baloon art, aerobics, robotics and one by Magic Planet will be held.

An ‘astrovan’ of the planetarium in the capital can also be viewed by the children.

Ms. George will inaugurate the valedictory at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Prizes will also be given away on the occasion.