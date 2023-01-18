ADVERTISEMENT

Three-day fete for children in government homes in Kerala from Friday

January 18, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George will inaugurate Varnachirakukal, a three-day festival to promote the creativity of children living in child care institutions (CCIs) under the Women and Child Development department and those in CCIs run by non-governmental organisations in Thiruvananthapuram district and bring them into the social mainstream, on Friday.

The festival will be held at Government College for Women, Vazhuthacaud, here from Friday to Sunday. Minister for Transport Antony Raju will preside over the inaugural.

Following the inauguration at 9 a.m., competitions will be held across five venues on all three days. More than 1,500 children from 16 government children’s homes and those run by NGOs in the district will participate in 22 events across three categories – sub-junior, junior, and senior. There will be separate contests for boys and girls.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A magic show, music show, and a flash mob will be held in connection with the festival. Stalls on zumba, handicraft training, fine arts, baloon art, aerobics, robotics and one by Magic Planet will be held.

An ‘astrovan’ of the planetarium in the capital can also be viewed by the children.

Ms. George will inaugurate the valedictory at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Prizes will also be given away on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US