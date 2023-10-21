Three-day cultural festival at Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Complex

October 21, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Sree Narayana Guru Cultural Complex, functioning under the Department of Culture, will organise a three-day cultural festival from October 24 to 26.

Vidyarambham, a book fair, anti-war film festival, folk music, fusion dance, Koodiyattam, Padayani, painting camp, heritage village exhibition, and lecture series would be part of the festival, said M. Mukesh, MLA, at a press meet here on Saturday.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will inaugurate the book festival on October 24 and various publishers including the Kerala Bhasha Institute, Bookmark, Balasahitya Institute, Sahitya Akademi, DC Books, Mathrubhumi Books, and Chinta Publications will participate. The book fair will be held in collaboration with the District Library Council. On October 24 at 8 a.m., the District Child Welfare Committee will organise Vidyarambham. Poet and Malayalam Mission Director Murugan Kattakkada, Knowledge Economy Mission Director P.S. Sreekala and former Pro Vice-Chancellor of Technical University (give full name) S. Ayub will initiate children into the world of letters.

The Kerala State Chalachitra Academy would screen three noted anti-war films including Land of Mine, No Man’s Land and Farha during the festival at the John Abraham theatre, said academy secretary Ajoy Chandran. Along with this, the library council will screen documentaries every evening.

Pralayasesham Hridayapaksham, Ravi-Kalayum jeevithavum, and Kakkanadan Nammude Babychayan, are the documentaries to be screened. The Kerala Lalithakala Akademi will organise an art camp for high school and college students while an art exhibition will held at the complex gallery, featuring paintings by 100 artists from India and abroad.

A heritage village exhibition by the Vasthuvidya Gurukulam will be organised in the multi-purpose hall of the complex. Minister of Culture Saji Cherian will inaugurate the closing ceremony on October 26. The Sree Narayana International Study & Pilgrim Centre will conduct recitation, light music, and drawing competitions in connection with the festival. Interested students can register their names on 9995568505 and 9496900166. Parents can contact 9747402111, 895345389 9447719520 for Vidyarambham.

