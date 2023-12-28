GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three-day Bukhari Knowledge Fest concludes

December 28, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:56 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Islamic scholar Faisal Ahsani inaugurating the valedictory session of the fourth edition of Bukhari Knowledge Festival at Kondotty on December 27.

Islamic scholar Faisal Ahsani inaugurating the valedictory session of the fourth edition of Bukhari Knowledge Festival at Kondotty on December 27. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Bukhari Campus at Kondotty conducted a three-day Bukhari Knowledge Festival (BKF) by laying stress on faith and traditions. The organisers said that the BKF could reach out to the mainstream by upholding traditional values.

It was the fifth edition of the BKF. Dialogues and discussions on various aspects of knowledge will continue for the next one year. The organisers said that they would conduct 100 seminars and symposiums in the next one year.

BKF was held in online mode in the last two years. This time it was held in physical mode. The conclusion of the physical BKF will kickstart online programmes lasting for the next one year.

Scholars, educationalists, language experts, researchers, writers, farmers, mediapersons, travellers, academicians, historians, teachers and publishers interacted with the students during the BKF.

The campus hosted as many as 200 guests in nearly 100 sessions on three days. More than two dozen subjects, including religion, literature, science, health, finance, travel, history, bureaucracy, media, education and technology, were discussed on the last day of the BKF on Wednesday.

The occasion marked the valedictory session of the BKF’s year-long fourth edition. Scholar Faisal Ahsani inaugurated the function. C.P. Shafeeq Bukhari, Shoukath Bukhari Kashmiri, Roshan Nurani, and Mohammed Baqavi spoke.

