May 06, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KALPETTA

A three-day agriculture expo, organised by the Agriculture department, will begin at the Valliyoorkavu exhibition ground near Mananthavady in the district on Sunday.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad will formally inaugurate the programme at 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Various modern agriculture implements, including drones, would be displayed at the expo.

Seminars and cultural programmes will also be held in connection with the programme.