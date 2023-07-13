Three convicts awarded life term in hand-chopping case

July 13, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - KOCHI

The special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) here on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to three of the convicts in the college teacher hand-chopping case of 2010. Three others were sentenced to three-year imprisonment each.

The attack on T.J. Joseph, who taught Malayalam at Newman College, Thodupuzha, occurred at Muvattupuzha when he was returning home with his family after attending the Sunday mass. The attack was carried out allegedly by activists of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

Thursday’s sentencing comes close on the heels of the court finding six of the convicts guilty in the case. It had acquitted five others, citing that the prosecution failed to prove offences that had been charged against them.

Special Judge Anil K. Bhaskar observed on Thursday that the incident struck terror in the mind of a section of people. As prescribed in their religious text, the accused were delivering sentences on Mr. Joseph for the alleged blasphemy of Prophet Mohammed and Islam in a question paper set by him.

The mental trauma and physical pain he suffered was unbearable. His wife, who witnessed his hand being chopped off, could not withstand the trauma for long and had committed suicide, the court observed.

The convicts did not deserve any leniency. They committed a terrorist act which is a challenge to the secular fabric of the country. It attempted to establish a parallel religious judicial system that is absolutely illegal, illegitimate and unconstitutional. It has no place in independent India, it said.

The most uncivilised act cannot be countenanced at all. Citizens had a fundamental and human right from any kind of fear, threat, danger or insecurity at the hands of anti-social elements, the judge said and referred to how the prosecutor’s submission of the convicts had no feeling of remorse.

Second accused Sajil, 42; third accused Nasar, 53; and fifth accused Najeeb, 47; were sentenced to life and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 fine under Section 20 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. They were further sentenced to multiple counts of rigorous imprisonment – each for periods varying from 10 years, five years, three years, two years, one year, three months and fine amounts varying from ₹50,000 to ₹15,000 and ₹10,000 under the Act, under the Indian Penal Code and the Explosive Substances’ Act.

Ninth accused M.K. Noushad, 11th accused P.P. Moideen Kunhu, and 12th accused P.M. Ayoob were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment of terms varying from three years to six months and ₹10,000 fine under the IPC.

The judge said the substantive sentence of imprisonment would run concurrently. The convicts were entitled to get set-off of the period they were in custody. A sum of ₹4 lakh from the total amount recovered as fine would have to be paid to Mr. Joseph.

Sajil pleaded with the court to show leniency in award of sentence, citing he was a chronic heart patient. Nasar claimed that his family was earning meagre amounts that his wife earned from small jobs. Najeeb said he had a pair of twin children aged 10 months who had serious health issues due to premature birth. They requested that the prison term be confined to the period of detention they underwent. The other accused too pleaded leniency.

Requesting that the court should not show undue sympathy to the convicts, the prosecutors sought maximum sentence to drive home the point that such offences were taken very seriously and that courts owed a duty to the nation to combat terrorism.

The prosecution further said that courts must rise to the expectations of the common man, who understood the rule of deterrence better than reformation. The defence counsel sought an opportunity for reformation, claiming that the accused did not have criminal antecedents.

The first accused in the case, Savad, is still at large. The court had convicted 13 accused and acquitted on April 18, 2015.