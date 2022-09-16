Three Congress workers suspended in Kollam

Trio ‘threatens’ shop owner demanding money for Bharat Jodo Yatra

Staff Reporter KOLLAM
September 16, 2022 20:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kollam District Congress Committee (DCC) has suspended three party workers who allegedly threatened a shop owner demanding money for the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Friday.

DCC member Kunnicode Shajahan, Vilakudy West mandalam Congress committee president Salim and Youth Congress State secretary Anish Khan have been temporarily expelled from the party pending investigation, said a statement issued by DCC president P. Rajendraprasad.

Reportedly, the shop owner had paid ₹500 while the trio had demanded ₹2,000. When he refused to donate the requested amount, the party workers allegedly vandalised the shop and, later, a video of the incident started circulating.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran in a tweet later said the incident was unacceptable. “Three party workers involved in an unacceptable incident in Kollam have been suspended with immediate effect. They do not represent our ideology and such behaviour is inexcusable. The party is crowdfunding small donations voluntarily unlike others who get corporate donations,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app