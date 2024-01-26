Three college students drowned while bathing in Vellayani lake

January 26, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram:

Three 19-year students of a four-member college group drowned while bathing in Vellayani, an expansive freshwater lagoon on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram, on January 26.

The police identified the deceased as Mukundan Unni, Ferdin and Libinon, all aged 19 and students of Christ College in Venganoor. They are residents of Vettucaud and neighbours.

The police had yet to identify the student who managed to swim to safety.

The police said the mishap came to light when he roused local fishers for help. Local divers scoured the lake bed and found the bodies of missing students stuck in the boggy bottom.

The idyllic setting of the lake is a magnet for weekend holidayers and anglers. The accident occurred near a bathing ghat.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty ordered the district collector to investigate the matter and suggest steps to prevent such accidents.

