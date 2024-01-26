GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three college students drowned while bathing in Vellayani lake

January 26, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram:

The Hindu Bureau

Three 19-year students of a four-member college group drowned while bathing in Vellayani, an expansive freshwater lagoon on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram, on January 26.

The police identified the deceased as Mukundan Unni, Ferdin and Libinon, all aged 19 and students of Christ College in Venganoor. They are residents of Vettucaud and neighbours.

The police had yet to identify the student who managed to swim to safety.

The police said the mishap came to light when he roused local fishers for help. Local divers scoured the lake bed and found the bodies of missing students stuck in the boggy bottom.

The idyllic setting of the lake is a magnet for weekend holidayers and anglers. The accident occurred near a bathing ghat.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty ordered the district collector to investigate the matter and suggest steps to prevent such accidents.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.