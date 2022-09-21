Three coir-based eco-friendly products to be launched

ADVERTISEMENT

Three environment-friendly products developed by the National Coir Research and Management Institute (NCRMI) here are set to enter the market. Bags made using coir as an alternative to plastic grow bags, coir pith-based fuel as a substitute for charcoal, and tender coconut crusher were inaugurated by Minister for Coir P. Rajeeve on Tuesday.

In his address, the Minister said all three products had good potential and could be sold outside the State and the country. The products would reach the market within three months, he said, adding that aggressive marketing strategies had to be adopted to find a market for coir products. If these were made according to market standards, there would be demand for them. The coir grow bags are the result of NCRMI-Foam Mattings (India) Ltd. These are made using a special type of coir and allow air to pass through. These are environment-friendly, can be reused, and are durable.

4,800 husks in 8 hours

The coir-pith based fuel can be used effectively for cooking purposes such as grilling. It is made by compressing coir at high temperatures. Another product is a mobile tender coconut crusher that processes tender coconut husk. Tender coconut husk that is usually thrown away is powdered and turned into manure by this machine. It can process 4,800 tender coconut husks in eight hours.

Coir high-powered committee vice chairperson Anathalavattom Anandan delivered the keynote address at the function, presided over by V.K. Prasanth, MLA. Coirfed chairman N. Saikumar was present.