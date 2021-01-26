Three coir and craft stores inaugurated

The coir and craft stores to be opened by the Kudumbashree in association with the local bodies across the State will ensure jobs for several women entrepreneurs and create a market for traditional products, Minister for Local Self Governments A.C.Moideen has said.
He was speaking after inaugurating the coir and craft stores as part of the Chief Minister's hundred day action plan, through an online conference.
The Minister inaugurated stores which were opened at the Municipal bus stand in Alappuzha, Mararikulam and at the Peelikkode grama panchayat in Kasaragod.
Finance Minister T.M.Thomas Isaac presided over the function.
Funds of ₹5 lakh are being provided through Kudumbashree CDSs to set up the stores.
The aim of the initiative is to strengthen the participation of women in entrepreneurship, in addition to micro-finance.
All local bodies
Mr.Isaac said that such coir and craft units, which will ensure a market for Kudumbashree products, will be opened across all local bodies before March.
Coir, handloom and other value-added products manufactured by Kudumbashree units will be available through the shops, sources said. Neighbourhood groups or CDS or ADS members can start such stores.
