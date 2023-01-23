ADVERTISEMENT

Three children from Kerala bag national bravery awards

January 23, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Three children from the State have bagged the National Bravery Awards for 2022. Ahmed Fas and Mohammed Irfan from Malappuram and Nihad from Kozhikode have received the awards given away by the Indian Council for Child Welfare.

Ahmed Fas and Mohammed Irfan have bagged the Prahlad award. They are Class X students of Government Higher Secondary School, Tenhipalam, Malappuram district. They were returning from school when they spotted a 12-year-old, Gokul, drowning in the Kadalundi river. They jumped into the waters though the current was strong and rescued Gokul.

Ahmed is the son of Mohammed Firoz and Subaida V.P. of Tenhipalam. Mohammed is the son of Ali Akbar and Faseela C., also of Tenhipalam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nihad, a Class VIII student of Government Higher Secondary School, Kuttiyadi, Kozhikode district, has bagged the Dhruv award for rescuing a four-year-old child who had fallen into a check-dam at Thalikkara. Nihad is the son of Rahim and Asma of Thaliyil, Kozhikode.

The awards will be presented to the children on the occasion of the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

The three children will be felicitated by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, said Women and Child Development director Priyanka G. who is also the child welfare council administrator.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US