Three children from Kerala bag national bravery awards

January 23, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Three children from the State have bagged the National Bravery Awards for 2022. Ahmed Fas and Mohammed Irfan from Malappuram and Nihad from Kozhikode have received the awards given away by the Indian Council for Child Welfare.

Ahmed Fas and Mohammed Irfan have bagged the Prahlad award. They are Class X students of Government Higher Secondary School, Tenhipalam, Malappuram district. They were returning from school when they spotted a 12-year-old, Gokul, drowning in the Kadalundi river. They jumped into the waters though the current was strong and rescued Gokul.

Ahmed is the son of Mohammed Firoz and Subaida V.P. of Tenhipalam. Mohammed is the son of Ali Akbar and Faseela C., also of Tenhipalam.

Nihad, a Class VIII student of Government Higher Secondary School, Kuttiyadi, Kozhikode district, has bagged the Dhruv award for rescuing a four-year-old child who had fallen into a check-dam at Thalikkara. Nihad is the son of Rahim and Asma of Thaliyil, Kozhikode.

The awards will be presented to the children on the occasion of the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi.

The three children will be felicitated by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, said Women and Child Development director Priyanka G. who is also the child welfare council administrator.