Three cases in Kottayam

KOTTAYAM

08 June 2020 22:57 IST

Three women, who had returned to Kottayam from various overseas destinations, were tested positive for COVID 19 here on Monday.

Officials said two women from Thalayolaparambu and Akalakunnam, who returned from Kuwait on May 27 were tested positive for the virus infection.

The two had been admitted to an institutional quarantine centre near Thuruthy on their arrival here.

The third patient, a 30-year-old woman from Kodungoor, came from Jeddah on May 29 and was remaining in home quarantine. With these latest cases, the total number of active cases in Kottayam district rose to 35..