April 14, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Three boys, all aged 14, drowned in Kayamkulam Lake at Choolatheruvu near Muthukulam on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Vishnu of Chingoli, Deva Pradeep of Mahadevikad and Goutham Krishna of Chingoli. While the bodies of Vishnu and Deva Pradeep were retrieved on Thursday night, Goutham Krishna’s body was fished on Friday morning. The trio reportedly drowned while taking bath in the waterbody.