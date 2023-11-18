Three attack police station in Kozhikode, arrested

November 18, 2023 11:10 am | Updated 11:10 am IST - Kozhikode

The Balussery police in Kozhikode, Kerala, on November 18, 2023 arrested three men who barged into the police station and attacked an Assistant Sub Inspector who had earlier warned them for disturbing some students at a local bus stand in the area. The suspects – Ribin Baby, Babinesh and Nidhin – were taken in police custody after the incident that took place on November 17 night.

Police sources said the three jumped over the compound wall to enter the police station and assault the officer. They had reached the station twice earlier to create a ruckus, but the officers sent them back without any legal action, the sources said.

The uniform of the police officer was torn in the incident.

The attackers who were reportedly involved in a series of crimes in the village were later charged under Section 353 (punishment for assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).