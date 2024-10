The Kochi City District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force arrested three individuals in two separate incidents allegedly with nearly 15 grams of MDMA.

In one incident, Dillion Duddly, 23, of Thoppumpady, and Farhan, 24, of Palluruthy, were arrested with 13.17 grams of MDMA. In another, Akhil Mohanan, 25, of Aluva, was arrested with 1.27 grams of the drug. The substances were allegedly intended for use among youngsters.