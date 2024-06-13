GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three arrested with MDMA

Published - June 13, 2024 07:10 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Oachira police and District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) team on Thursday arrested three persons with MDMA during a joint inspection.

Panmana residents Al Ameen, 26, and Subin, 25, and Thevalakkara resident Abhijith, 32, were nabbed around Wednesday midnight following a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Kollam City) Vivek Kumar. They were taken into custody from a spot near Oachira railway station with 4.2 g of MDMA.

While Al Ameen has been under surveillance for the past few days, all the three are accused in criminal cases in various police stations. The arrest was made by a team including Oachira sub-inspectors Thomas, Santosh and SCPOs Sibin and Rahul.

