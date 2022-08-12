Three arrested with MDMA

Three persons were arrested on the charge of possessing MDMA, a psychotropic drug.

Tamim Ismail, Tahseen Ismail, and Rashid were arrested with 1.15 grams of MDMA by the Hozdurg police during an inspection held as part of Operation Clean Kasaragod under the leadership of District Police Chief Vaibhav Saxena.

The trio were arrested from Kanhangad South.