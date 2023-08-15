Three arrested with MDMA in Kollam

August 15, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KOLLAM

As part of the Onam special enforcement drive, Kollam Excise Enforcement and Anti-Narcotics Special Squad registered two Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) cases for the possession of MDMA during inspections conducted in various parts of the district. The team led by Circle Inspector Tony Jose arrested Naduvilakkara resident Adarsh (31), Peroor resident Vishnu (33) and Punthalathazham resident Vineeth (29) in connection with the cases. Adarsh was arrested from Mukhathala with 4.355 g of MDMA and 20 g of ganja while Vineeth and Vishnu were nabbed from Sakthikulangara bypass road with 0.323 g of MDMA. Following a tip off received by Assistant Excise Commissioner V. Robert, these places were under the surveillance of excise shadow team for the last one month and the accused were arrested during a surprise inspection. Mr Jose said that an investigation has been launched with the help of Cyber Cell to trace the persons involved in this racket. Adarsh was produced before the Kollam Judicial First Class Magistrate and remanded for 14 days. As part of the Onam special enforcement drive, raids to prevent the inflow and peddling of drugs have been intensified by the department. “A 24-hour control room has been opened at the Kollam Excise Division office and the public can directly call the control room to report the complaints regarding alcohol and drugs,” said Kollam Deputy Excise Commissioner V.A.Pradeep.