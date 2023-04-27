Three arrested with MDMA in Kannur

April 27, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - KANNUR

The police arrested three people with MDMA at Vayanthode within Mattannur police station limits in the early hours of Thursday.

The police seized 3.46 grams of MDMA from the car in which they were travelling during a routine vehicle inspection. The arrested are K.P. Shaniz, 32, of Kappad, Noor Sadiya, 21, of Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka and Vignanda, 37, of Hyderabad.

The police said that they were arrested when they tried to smuggle the banned substance from Bengaluru to Kannur.

