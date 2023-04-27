ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested with MDMA in Kannur

April 27, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The police arrested three people with MDMA at Vayanthode within Mattannur police station limits in the early hours of Thursday.

The police seized 3.46 grams of MDMA from the car in which they were travelling during a routine vehicle inspection. The arrested are K.P. Shaniz, 32, of Kappad, Noor Sadiya, 21, of Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka and Vignanda, 37, of Hyderabad.

The police said that they were arrested when they tried to smuggle the banned substance from Bengaluru to Kannur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US