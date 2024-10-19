ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested with drugs in Kochi

Published - October 19, 2024 07:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi City police arrested three persons in two separate raids reportedly with 22.91 grams of brown sugar, 87.32 grams of ganja, and 2.52 grams of MDMA.

A team of the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force led by Narcotics Cell Assistant Commissioner K.A. Abdul Salam nabbed the accused during raids in a lodge at Pathadipalam near Kalamassery and Edakochi.

Those arrested from Kalamassery are Mirajul Haque, 28, and Amir Hamaja Ali, 30, of Assam. Brown sugar and ganja were reportedly seized from them. The police said Mirajul was a key link in the racket selling drugs among migrant workers.

In another raid at Edakochi, Manilkumar A.U., 22, a local resident, was arrested allegedly with MDMA.

