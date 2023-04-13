Three arrested with deer musk in Kannur

April 13, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - KANNUR

The flying squad of the Forest department arrested three persons with deer musk in Kannur on Thursday.

The arrested are T.A. Hafzal, 42, of Ernakulam, A.H. Shanwaz, 39, of Thrissur, Thomas Pulliparamba, 45, of Taliparamba.

The flying squad, on the direction of Kannur Divisional Forest Officer Ajith K. Raman, checked lodges in Kannur following a tip-off.

The team arrested two persons with deer musk from a lodge near Muneeswaramkovil in Kannur. Based on further information that a buyer from Ernakulam was waiting for them at 7th Mile at Taliparamba, deer musk was seized from another person too.

According to the Forest department, illegal trade in deer musk has been on the rise of late owing to its demand in the international market.

Deer musk has a persistent odour and it is obtained from the caudal glands of the male musk deer after killing the animal, which is protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Those who hunt the animal and are found in possession of deer musk can be sentenced to imprisonment from three to seven years and slapped with a fine of ₹25,000.