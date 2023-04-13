HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three arrested with deer musk in Kannur

Illegal trade of the substance has been on the rise of late owing to its demand in international market, says Forest department

April 13, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
The musk deer pod seized by the Forest department from three people, who were arrested from Kannur and Taliparamba.

The musk deer pod seized by the Forest department from three people, who were arrested from Kannur and Taliparamba. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The flying squad of the Forest department arrested three persons with deer musk in Kannur on Thursday.

The arrested are T.A. Hafzal, 42, of Ernakulam, A.H. Shanwaz, 39, of Thrissur, Thomas Pulliparamba, 45, of Taliparamba. 

The flying squad, on the direction of Kannur Divisional Forest Officer Ajith K. Raman, checked lodges in Kannur following a tip-off.

The team arrested two persons with deer musk from a lodge near Muneeswaramkovil in Kannur. Based on further information that a buyer from Ernakulam was waiting for them at 7th Mile at Taliparamba, deer musk was seized from another person too.

According to the Forest department, illegal trade in deer musk has been on the rise of late owing to its demand in the international market.

Deer musk has a persistent odour and it is obtained from the caudal glands of the male musk deer after killing the animal, which is protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Those who hunt the animal and are found in possession of deer musk can be sentenced to imprisonment from three to seven years and slapped with a fine of ₹25,000.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.