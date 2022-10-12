Three arrested on charges of attacking senior citizen in Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 12, 2022 22:46 IST

The Fort police on Wednesday arrested three men on charges of attacking a senior citizen and robbing cash and a mobile phone from him. The accused have been identified as Rajesh (39) from Kannanthura, Shaji (49) from Kamaleswaram and Krishnankutty (55) from Manacaud.

According to the police, they had attacked Manacaud native Sureshkumar around 5.30 a.m. last Thursday. They had allegedly followed Sureshkumar, who was riding an autorickshaw from Eenchakkal, in another autorickshaw and stopped him at Sreevaraham. They dragged him out of the vehicle and attacked him, before fleeing with his mobile phone and money.

The police team nabbed the alleged culprits following an investigation based on CCTV visuals from the area.

