ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested on charge of raping minor in Kozhikode

Published - October 07, 2024 08:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Mukkom police on October 7 (Monday) arrested three persons, including a migrant worker, who were suspected of raping a 15-year-old girl. The suspects, Mohammed Anaz and Yousef of Malappuram, and Assam native Moman Ali, were nabbed following a complaint by the girl who was found pregnant during a medical check-up.

Police sources said the arrested were close friends of the survivor’s mother. More persons were found to be involved in the incident, they said, adding that an intensified search was on to nab the remaining suspects who were at large. The survivor was shifted to a child care centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US