Three arrested on charge of raping minor in Kozhikode

Published - October 07, 2024 08:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Mukkom police on October 7 (Monday) arrested three persons, including a migrant worker, who were suspected of raping a 15-year-old girl. The suspects, Mohammed Anaz and Yousef of Malappuram, and Assam native Moman Ali, were nabbed following a complaint by the girl who was found pregnant during a medical check-up.

Police sources said the arrested were close friends of the survivor’s mother. More persons were found to be involved in the incident, they said, adding that an intensified search was on to nab the remaining suspects who were at large. The survivor was shifted to a child care centre in Thiruvananthapuram.

Related Topics

Kozhikode / Kerala / sexual assault & rape / crime, law and justice

