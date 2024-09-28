Three arrested on charge of online fraud

Three persons were arrested by the Town North police on charge of online fraud.

The arrested are Saran Suresh, 24, of Alappuzha, Akshay T.S., 21, of Cherthala South, and Jinesh K. Josy, 39, of Thrissur. They allegedly duped a youth from SRM Road to the tune of ₹7.20 lakh after establishing contact with him over phone in the garb of law enforcement officials.

The key accused allegedly extorted money by getting the complainant to transfer money online after threatening him through a video calling application, which has emerged as a common modus operandi of fraudsters.

The complainant was told that a first information report had been registered against him at the Chembur police station in Maharashtra for sending sexually-loaded messages. One of the accused appeared in police uniform in the video call and told him that his bank accounts needed to be verified. The victim transferred the money through multiple online transactions.

