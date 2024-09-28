ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested on charge of online fraud

Published - September 28, 2024 12:40 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were arrested by the Town North police on charge of online fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested are Saran Suresh, 24, of Alappuzha, Akshay T.S., 21, of Cherthala South, and Jinesh K. Josy, 39, of Thrissur. They allegedly duped a youth from SRM Road to the tune of ₹7.20 lakh after establishing contact with him over phone in the garb of law enforcement officials.

The key accused allegedly extorted money by getting the complainant to transfer money online after threatening him through a video calling application, which has emerged as a common modus operandi of fraudsters.

The complainant was told that a first information report had been registered against him at the Chembur police station in Maharashtra for sending sexually-loaded messages. One of the accused appeared in police uniform in the video call and told him that his bank accounts needed to be verified. The victim transferred the money through multiple online transactions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US