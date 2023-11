November 17, 2023 02:06 am | Updated 02:06 am IST - KOCHI

Three persons were arrested by the Kothamangalam police on charge of assaulting a man for giving witness statement in court. The arrested are Tony, 31, of Kothamangalam, Anand, 26, of Ramalloor, and Akhil, 23, of Eramalloor. The incident took place on Wednesday evening. The victim, identified as Jose Peter, remains admitted at the Kothamangalam taluk hospital with serious injuries. The arrested were produced in court and remanded.