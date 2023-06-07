ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested in Wayanad on charge of molesting minor girl

June 07, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KALPETTA

Three charged under various sections of POCSO and IT acts

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were arrested on Wednesday on charge of sexually exploiting a minor girl in Wayanad.

The arrested are Jyothish, 39, of Krishnagiri, Unnikrishnan, 31, of Thrikkaipetta, and Sajith, 25, of Kolagappara in the district.

Jyothish, the first accused, sexually abused the girl and circulated a video among his friends, the police said. The second accused, Unnikrishnan, threatened the victim using the video, they added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The three were charged under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and IT acts, sources said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US