Three arrested in Wayanad on charge of molesting minor girl

Three charged under various sections of POCSO and IT acts

June 07, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were arrested on Wednesday on charge of sexually exploiting a minor girl in Wayanad.

The arrested are Jyothish, 39, of Krishnagiri, Unnikrishnan, 31, of Thrikkaipetta, and Sajith, 25, of Kolagappara in the district.

Jyothish, the first accused, sexually abused the girl and circulated a video among his friends, the police said. The second accused, Unnikrishnan, threatened the victim using the video, they added.

The three were charged under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and IT acts, sources said.

