Three arrested in Tripura in cyber cheating case

March 19, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The City Cyber Crime Police have arrested three Tripura natives in a cyber cheating case in which a woman was allegedly defrauded of ₹22.75 lakh after being provided false promise of marriage.

The trio were identified as Kumar Jamatia, Suroj Debbarma and Sanjit Jamatia. They were nabbed from the Khowai district in Tripura on the basis of a complaint by a woman who hails from Thiruvananthapuram.

According to Assistant Commissioner P.P. Karunakaran of the City Cyber Crime Police, one of the accused established contact with the victim under the pretext of a matrimonial proposal a few months ago. He purportedly claimed to be a doctor who hailed from Tamil Nadu. The complainant transferred the money despite not having seen the accused in person, the officer said.

The accused persons were nabbed with the assistance of the Tripura police after being kept under surveillance for nearly a month. Having obtained transit remand, the investigators are expected to bring the accused trio to Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

