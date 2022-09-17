Three arrested in robbery case

The Nemom police have arrested three people for allegedly robbing an auto-rickshaw driver after manhandling him a week ago.

The police identified the accused as Sudheesh, 27, of Attukal, Arshad, 27, of Ponnumangalam, Febin, 23, of Puliyarakonam. They were arrested for the alleged abduction and attack on Balaramapuram native Vishnu on September 11.

A five-member gang, including the three persons who have been arrested, hailed Vishnu’s auto-rickshaw for a ride to a house at Karakkamandapam. After reaching the destination, they manhandled him and robbed his belongings including a gold chain, a purse containing cash, and a mobile phone before chasing him away.

According to the police, the two other gang members, Abhinand and Anitha, were arrested by the Karamana police in a mobile phone theft case a few days ago. The accused have been remanded to judicial custody.