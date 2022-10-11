Kerala

Three arrested in narcotics case in Kerala capital

Excise officials arrested three youths during an alleged attempt to smuggle narcotic substances at Kilimanoor here on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Al-Ameen, 22, and Shanavas, 24, of Kallara, and Shehin Shah, 20, of Madavoor. The first two accused were initially apprehended at Kuravankuzhy, near Kilimanoor, with 100 mg of MDMA and 10 g of ganja.

Shehin, who purportedly supplied the contraband, was subsequently caught on the basis of their statements. His accomplice, identified as Anseer, managed to evade arrest.

Two motorcycles used by the accused have also been seized. The operation was led by Kilimanoor Excise range inspector Mohan Kumar.


