Three arrested in money snatching case

Kozhikode

Police arrested three persons in Kozhikode on Monday in connection with the case in which money was snatched from a guest labourer in the city on Sunday. The arrested have been identified as Mohammed Fasal from Purakkattiri, Akbar Ali from Panniyankara and Abdul Rashid from Arakkinar. Police said that the accused had snatched ₹11,000 of which ₹7,000 was retrieved from Mohammed Fasal. The police had to seek the help of the doctors at Government Medical College here, to retrieve the money as the accused had hidden it in his rectum.

The 4-member gang had cornered the guest labourer at Palayam in the city at night and had snatched the money from him. The police had caught hold of three of them from a nearby lane later. One of the gang members escaped. Fazal had confessed that the money was hidden in his anus on questioning, which was confirmed through an X-ray.