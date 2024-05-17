GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Three arrested in Karadka coop. society fraud case

Prime accused Ratheesan still at large. Trio accused of helping Ratheesan launder stolen money in the ₹5-crore scam

Published - May 17, 2024 08:01 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons have been arrested in connection with a fraud exceeding ₹5 crore at the Karadka Agriculturist Cooperative Society, which is controlled by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)].

The suspects include Anilkumar from Kanhangad; Ahammed Basheer, a Pallikara grampanchayat; and Gafoor, a resident of Parakalai. The arrests were made by Inspector Sanjaya Kumar P C of the Adhur police.

The prime suspect, K. Ratheesan, a member of the CPI(M) Mulleria local committee and secretary of the cooperative society, remains at large. Ratheesan is accused of defrauding the cooperative society in three ways: illicitly securing gold loans worth ₹1.68 crore using names of relatives and fictitious individuals without collateral, diverting ₹1.96 crore of cash credit to illegal beneficiaries, and stealing gold jewellery valued at ₹1.12 crore from the bank after his fraudulent activities were exposed.

According to the police, Basheer, who operates a travel and tour agency in Udma, illegally received ₹40 lakh in his bank account from the Karadka society’s cash credit account with Kerala Bank. Anilkumar and Gafoor allegedly assisted Ratheesan in pawning gold jewellery stolen from the bank on May 9. The trio is suspected to be Ratheesan’s accomplices, aiding in laundering the stolen money into real estate investments.

The police are extending their investigation to mobile phone activities in Bengaluru, Hassan, and Shimoga. The case, initially handled by Adhur police, will be transferred to the Crime Branch on Friday, with a team led by Dy.SP Shibu Pappachan taking over.

The District Congress Committee (DCC) has criticised the Cooperative department’s ‘shoddy inquiry’ and plans to march to the Joint Registrar’s office in protest.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.