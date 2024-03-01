GIFT a SubscriptionGift

Three arrested in connection with Palluruthy murder

March 01, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Palluruthy police have arrested three persons in connection with an alleged murder near the Kacheripady market at Palluruthy on Tuesday night.

The first two accused, Fajis, 38, of Palluruthy and Ashkar, 49, of Fort Kochi, were taken into custody shortly after the murder and their arrests were recorded late on Wednesday evening. The third accused, Sijas Basheer, 33, of Fort Kochi, was arrested from Mattancherry on Thursday.

Lalju, 45, of Palluruthy, was allegedly stabbed to death and his friend Joji, 46, of Kannamaly, suffered multiple stab wounds. The deceased was an accused in a murder case. The accused reportedly lured Lalju and Joji to Kacheripadi in Palluruthy on the pretext of settling all disputes relating to that case. Lalju was then reportedly stabbed to death.

