Three arrested for thefts at churches in Kerala’s Ernakulam

May 02, 2024 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - KOCHI

According to police, the accused used to spend proceeds from thefts on drugs and leading luxury lives

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons have been arrested by the Ernakulam Rural police on charge of thefts centered around churches.

The arrested have been identified as Alwin Babu, 24, Robin, 20, and Surya, 20, of Kombanad. They were nabbed jointly by a special squad led by the Assistant Superintendent of Police and the Perumbavoor police.

They were arrested on charge of breaking into churches at Vengola and Perumali on the nights of April 24 and 28. According to the police, they used to roam around in motorcycles to locate potential targets and then made the hits during nights.

Similar thefts

During interrogation, they reportedly confessed to have pulled off similar thefts at three more churches at Kuruppampady and Kottapady.

The first accused, Alwin, has theft cases registered against him at the Kuruppampady and Kodanad police stations.

The gang was allegedly planning for another theft when they were nabbed. According to the police, they spent the proceeds from thefts on drugs and leading luxury lives.

