February 04, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Vizhinjam police on Saturday arrested three youths for allegedly attempting to murder a person a week ago.

The police identified the accused as Sajan of Kazhakuttam, and Benny and Merly of Vizhinjam. They have been accused of stabbing a youth who hails from Vizhinjam after bringing him to the fish landing centre near the Vizhinjam harbour on January 30. The police attributed the clash to a financial dispute.