ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for attack on history-sheeter

March 08, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Vanchiyoor police have arrested three men in connection with Tuesday’s attack on a 49-year-old history-sheeter at Sreekanteswaram. Satheesh alias Luttappi Satheesh, of Sreekanteswaram, was attacked by eight men while he was distributing food during an ‘annadhanam’ organised by a voluntary organisation in connection with the Attukal Pongala. The arrested were identified as Santhosh alias Velayudhan Santhosh, 37, of Pettah, Vijayakumar, 38, of Vanchiyoor, and Sanal Kumar alias Sandeep, 28, of Vanchiyoor. A dispute over financial matters had resulted in the attack, the police said on Wednesday. Satheesh is in hospital with serious injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US