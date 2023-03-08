HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three arrested for attack on history-sheeter

March 08, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Vanchiyoor police have arrested three men in connection with Tuesday’s attack on a 49-year-old history-sheeter at Sreekanteswaram. Satheesh alias Luttappi Satheesh, of Sreekanteswaram, was attacked by eight men while he was distributing food during an ‘annadhanam’ organised by a voluntary organisation in connection with the Attukal Pongala. The arrested were identified as Santhosh alias Velayudhan Santhosh, 37, of Pettah, Vijayakumar, 38, of Vanchiyoor, and Sanal Kumar alias Sandeep, 28, of Vanchiyoor. A dispute over financial matters had resulted in the attack, the police said on Wednesday. Satheesh is in hospital with serious injuries.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.