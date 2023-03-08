Three arrested for attack on history-sheeter

March 08, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Vanchiyoor police have arrested three men in connection with Tuesday’s attack on a 49-year-old history-sheeter at Sreekanteswaram. Satheesh alias Luttappi Satheesh, of Sreekanteswaram, was attacked by eight men while he was distributing food during an ‘annadhanam’ organised by a voluntary organisation in connection with the Attukal Pongala. The arrested were identified as Santhosh alias Velayudhan Santhosh, 37, of Pettah, Vijayakumar, 38, of Vanchiyoor, and Sanal Kumar alias Sandeep, 28, of Vanchiyoor. A dispute over financial matters had resulted in the attack, the police said on Wednesday. Satheesh is in hospital with serious injuries.