Three arrested for assaulting college students

November 29, 2022 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Kottayam West police on Tuesday arrested three persons on charges of abusing and assaulting a female college student and her friend in a suspected case of moral policing.

The arrested were identified as Muhammad Asam, 24, Thafeekh Ashraf, 22 and Shabeer, 32, all hailing from Kottayam. The trio unleashed a physical attack on the girl and her friend, both students of a college near here, at the Kottayam Central Junction around 10.30 p.m on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place when the duo were returning from the Kottayam General Hospital after visiting one of their friends. The assailants approached them at a wayside eatery and passed obscene comments at the girl. As the girl responded, they picked up an argument with her.

“The duo, who were on a motorcycle, soon left the scene but the accused followed them in a car. As they reached the Central junction, the accused waylaid them and and beat them up. A police team, which reached the spot, soon took the accused into custody,” said an official.

The trio have been booked under various IPC sections including for outraging the modesty of a woman by criminal force. The accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody

Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan condemned the incident and said stern action would be taken against the accused.