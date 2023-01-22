ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested during special drive against drug trafficking

January 22, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The City police on Sunday arrested three persons in raids conducted in various areas as part of a special drive to nab those involved in drug trafficking.

The Kazhakuttam police arrested two youths from a house in Ambedkar Nagar on charges of possession of synthetic drugs. The accused have been identified as Suresh Kumar alias Sojan (32) and Arun (32). The police recovered 0.65 grams of MDMA, 1.95 grams of ganja and 26 Nitrazepam tablets from them. The Valiyathura Police arrested Dileep (45), native of Cheriyathura, on charges of possession of banned drugs. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US