HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three arrested during special drive against drug trafficking

January 22, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The City police on Sunday arrested three persons in raids conducted in various areas as part of a special drive to nab those involved in drug trafficking.

The Kazhakuttam police arrested two youths from a house in Ambedkar Nagar on charges of possession of synthetic drugs. The accused have been identified as Suresh Kumar alias Sojan (32) and Arun (32). The police recovered 0.65 grams of MDMA, 1.95 grams of ganja and 26 Nitrazepam tablets from them. The Valiyathura Police arrested Dileep (45), native of Cheriyathura, on charges of possession of banned drugs. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.