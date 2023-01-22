Three arrested during special drive against drug trafficking

January 22, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The City police on Sunday arrested three persons in raids conducted in various areas as part of a special drive to nab those involved in drug trafficking.

The Kazhakuttam police arrested two youths from a house in Ambedkar Nagar on charges of possession of synthetic drugs. The accused have been identified as Suresh Kumar alias Sojan (32) and Arun (32). The police recovered 0.65 grams of MDMA, 1.95 grams of ganja and 26 Nitrazepam tablets from them. The Valiyathura Police arrested Dileep (45), native of Cheriyathura, on charges of possession of banned drugs.