Three arrested allegedly with heroin worth ₹20 lakh

Published - September 18, 2024 11:36 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

In one of the biggest seizures in recent times in the district, the Ernakulam Rural District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) and the Kalady police arrested three persons allegedly with heroin worth ₹20 lakh on Wednesday.

The arrested are Guldar Hussain, 32, Abu Haneef, 28, and Mujakkir Hussain, 28, of Nagaon in Assam. They were nabbed from near the Kalady bus stand based on a tip-off received by District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural) Vaibhav Saxena.

The accused had allegedly smuggled in the drug from Assam by train. They had disembarked at the Thrissur railway station from where they took a KSRTC bus to Kalady reportedly to avoid being detected by the police.

The drug was found hidden in nine boxes meant for keeping soaps. Seven boxes were found in the bag and two beneath the innerwear of the accused. They allegedly used to sell heroin in 10 grams each in boxes at prices ranging between ₹2,500 and ₹3,000.

The police said the accused were part of a major racket engaged in smuggling in heroin into Ernakulam. Apart from the DANSAF squad, a team comprising Deputy Superintendent of Police Abdul Rahim, Kalady Station House Officer Anilkumar T. Meppally, and sub inspectors James Mathew and V.S. Shiju carried out the operation.

