Three alleged key players behind drug racket nabbed

January 11, 2024 02:18 am | Updated 02:18 am IST - KOCHI

The Excise special squad arrested three alleged key players behind a Marine Drive-based drug racket with synthetic drugs and ganja.

The arrested are Ajmal M.S. aka Magic Mehndi, 33, of Mudikkal in Perumbavoor, Shameer P.M., 47, of Kochi, and Vishnu, 24, of Elamkulam. Officials seized 6.50 grams of MDMA, 20 grams of ganja, three smartphones, and ₹9,500 from them.

According to officials, Vishnu was a retail peddler in the Marine Drive area, while Ajmal and Shameer sold MDMA through a special WhatsApp group. The latter two have cases registered against them under the NDPS Act.

Once they were in possession of the drug, they would post a code, ‘Mittayi Ready’ (toffee ready) in the group. Potential clients would then place the order and make payment using a QR code shared in the group. The drug then packaged as toffee would be left at a spot the location and photo of which would be shared with the clients, the Excise said. They charged anywhere between ₹3,000 and ₹4,500 per gram depending on demand.

The operation of the racket came to light following the interrogation of a few youngsters who were found under suspicious circumstances at Marine Drive a fortnight ago. They reportedly told officials that youngsters used to collect the delivery at night.

Subsequently, the special shadow team of the Enforcement Commissioner and Excise Intelligence had beefed up surveillance in the Marine Drive area exposing the alleged role of Ajmal and Shameer. Tracing their location with the help of CCTV footage led Excise officials to their apartment. The Excise team then picked them up with drugs when the two turned up around 1 a.m. On examining their mobile phones, officials found that many youngsters were in contact with them. Excise remains confident of collecting details about various drug networks in the city from the arrested.

“We will continue our enforcement drive along areas including Marine Drive and Queen’s Walkway in the coming days as well,” said T.N. Sudheer, Excise Assistant Commissioner.

The team comprising special squad circle inspector T.P. Sajeev Kumar, Ernakulam range inspector G. Gireesh Kumar, inspector T.N. Ajayakumar, intelligence preventive officer N.G. Ajithkumar, city metro shadow preventive officer N.D. Tomy, and civil excise officers P. Padmagireeshan, Abhilash T, Sajan J, and Praveen P.C. made the arrests.

