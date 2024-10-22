ADVERTISEMENT

Threats to two flights operated from Kochi

Published - October 22, 2024 08:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Two more flights received bomb threats at the Kochi airport on Tuesday.

Air India’s Kochi-London service and Indigo Airline’s Kochi-Bengaluru service were the ones to receive threats over social media platform ‘X’ after 3 p.m. By that time, both the flights had departed from Kochi.

Passengers of the Indigo flight, which will return to Kochi on Tuesday night after operating to Lucknow will be subjected to additional checks. Security at the Kochi airport has been beefed up in view of the series of bomb threats being received across the country.

